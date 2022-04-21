News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Train operator awaits funding decision on proposals for works to Rainham station

Published: 6:00 AM April 21, 2022
A bid was submitted by c2c to improve the accessibility at Rainham station

Proposals to improve Rainham station could help people with disabilities move between platforms, if funding is approved.

Train operator c2c applied for funding from the government’s Access for All programme, which is designed to help stations realise accessibility improvements. 

Currently, London-bound passengers with mobility restrictions have to leave Rainham station and use the level crossing, something c2c is hoping to fix. 

A c2c spokesperson said: “Creating more accessible stations is a key part of the government's Inclusive Transport Strategy.  

“If our application for funding is accepted, post-2024, improvements could be made to Rainham station to allow customers to move between platforms, step-free, without leaving the station.” 

Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas has thrown his weight behind the bid, writing to the government transport minister to add his support. 

In a statement, Mr Cruddas said: "I strongly support this bid from c2c and hope it is successful in improving Rainham station, giving step-free access for passengers with reduced mobility." 

