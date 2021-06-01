News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
'Get your act together,' says MP to Havering Council over HGV ban exemption

Sally Patterson

Published: 12:49 PM June 1, 2021   
A lorry going through a puddle on the A4 Great Western Road in Chiswick, west London. Picture date:

Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas said Havering Council is "undermining" the Rainham HGV ban - Credit: PA

An MP has criticised the decision to exempt lorries from a new ban through a Havering village.

The new rules prevent Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) from travelling through Upminster Road South and Wennington Road. 

However, Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas expressed his disappointment at Havering Council's decision to exempt lorries which are accessing East Hall Lane.

He said the "obvious answer" is to divert the HGV traffic using East Hall Lane to the A1306.

The MP, who has long campaigned with residents on the issue, said he is "baffled by Havering Council’s actions on this, they have completely missed the issue".

"I have now asked Havering Council to get their act together and sort this out for the long-suffering residents of Wennington village,” he added.

Havering Council confirmed the new restriction still permits access for vehicles over 7.5 tonnes travelling to and from locations within the zone if, for example, they are delivering large items to residents or businesses.

Cllr Osman Dervish, cabinet member for environment, added: "To ensure the scheme is fair, there is an exemption for some large vehicles.

"Businesses should apply to be on the exemption list – otherwise they will face a fine."



