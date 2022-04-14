News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
'Relief it won't be left': Council promises to resurface other half of Rainham road

Chantelle Billson

Published: 6:00 PM April 14, 2022
The other half of a Rainham road which was not resurfaced in maintenance works will be finished later this year, it has been confirmed.  

Last week, this newspaper covered the story of the controversy surrounding Lake Avenue, and why only the half along a bus route had been resurfaced.  

Leader of the Independent Residents Group (IRG) for the Rainham and Wennington ward, Cllr Jeffrey Tucker, called it “ludicrous”.

At the time, Havering Council leader Cllr Damian White agreed the “road looks as if it needs attention”.      

A council spokesperson has now said: “It was always the council’s intention to complete these works in two parts.  

“Phase one focussed on the bus route, which is what we have completed.  

“Repairs to the rest of the road require traffic management – and this is due to take place later this year.” 

Cllr Tucker - the owner of Rainham Goldmine Jewellers - said residents will “not only be pleased, but relieved that half of the road won’t be left”.  

He added: “People I spoke to in person are delighted that it’s being done and now the whole of the road will look nice. 

“We’re very grateful for the support of the Recorder.”  

