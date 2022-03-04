Parking enforcement paused on road after tribunal rules fines are invalid

Richard Killin, 55, with some of the penalty charges notices he has received for parking on Fyfield Road, Rainham, in the past four to five years. - Credit: Richard Killin

Parking enforcement has been suspended from a Rainham road after a driver racked up a pile of fines deemed invalid by a tribunal.

Following intervention from the Recorder, Havering Council has said it will "temporarily suspend" parking enforcement on Fyfield Road to address "concerns around the placement of parking spaces".

Richard Killin, 55, claims he has received around 100 penalty charges notices (PCNs) for parking on the street within the last four to five years.

This number is disputed by Havering Council, which said it has recorded issuing him 39 fines in recent years for “not parking within the marking on bays or spaces” on the road where he has lived for 18 years.

During this time, Richard has had the fines cancelled following appeals and tribunals.

One of the appeals saw a London Tribunal adjudicator rule Havering Council had to cancel his PCN because no evidence was provided that the parking bay was created by a traffic management order.

The document, seen by the Recorder, said this means "there is no evidence that the vehicle must be parked in a bay” and although the council may permit pavement parking, but cannot “require” it.

Richard received two new PCNs recently, prompting him to initiate another appeal and get in touch with the Recorder.

The council’s spokesperson said: “We were unaware of the two new appealed PCNs and this demonstrates the need for residents to follow the appeals process described on the PCN.”

Following intervention from this newspaper, however, parking enforcement has been paused on the road.

The local authority's spokesperson said: “We understand there are concerns around the placement of parking space road markings and are working to amend these to be safer for all road users.

“In the meantime, we have temporarily suspended parking enforcement on Fyfield Road.”

Richard said: “Imagine how many people have been paying for parking tickets they didn’t need to pay for.

“It’s made my life a misery for the last four to five years.

“They [the council] shouldn’t be giving parking tickets, which is why I have challenged it every time and brought the PCNs to tribunals four times."