Updated
Man in 50s dies after lorry overturned on A13 at Ferry Lane Interchange
- Credit: Google
A man in his 50s died this morning (August 25) after emergency services were called to an overturned lorry on the A13.
Police were called at 6.09am to reports of the lorry on the eastbound A13 at the Ferry Lane Interchange in Rainham.
The London Ambulance Service (LAS), London’s Air Ambulance and the London Fire Brigade also attended.
An LAS spokesperson confirmed the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
They added: “We sent a number of resources including a medic in a fast response car, an incident response officer, members of our Hazardous Area Response Team, and we also dispatched medics from London’s Air Ambulance."
No-one else was reported to be injured, and police are currently informing the man’s next of kin.
The eastbound carriageway remains closed between the Ferry Lane Interchange and the Wennington Interchange, and officers are encouraging drivers to take alternative routes.
Most Read
- 1 Elizabeth line: Date confirmed for extension to services into central London
- 2 Man in 50s dies after lorry overturned on A13 at Ferry Lane Interchange
- 3 ‘Unreal’: Brentwood restaurant nominated in two categories at prestigious national industry awards
- 4 'Like they don’t care’: Romford mother on stress of gas leak in apartment block – potentially undiscovered for 18 months
- 5 Three-day music, food and arts celebration in Romford could become annual event, says organiser
- 6 Tanning salon hoping for high-end, luxury treatment opens in Upminster
- 7 Dead fish spotted in Harrow Lodge Park lake blamed on extreme weather
- 8 Havering GCSE results 2022: Live updates from across the borough
- 9 Inquest: Hospital failures left brain damaged patient with severe wound
- 10 Central part-suspension lifted but delays remain after fire at Bank station
They have also asked anyone with information or dash cam footage to call 101, quoting CAD 1340/25Aug.