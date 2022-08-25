News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Man in 50s dies after lorry overturned on A13 at Ferry Lane Interchange 

Ben Lynch

Published: 10:22 AM August 25, 2022
Updated: 11:26 AM August 25, 2022
The incident occurred this morning (August 25) on the A13, in Rainham

The incident occurred this morning (August 25) on the A13, in Rainham - Credit: Google

A man in his 50s died this morning (August 25) after emergency services were called to an overturned lorry on the A13. 

Police were called at 6.09am to reports of the lorry on the eastbound A13 at the Ferry Lane Interchange in Rainham. 

The London Ambulance Service (LAS), London’s Air Ambulance and the London Fire Brigade also attended. 

An LAS spokesperson confirmed the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

They added: “We sent a number of resources including a medic in a fast response car, an incident response officer, members of our Hazardous Area Response Team, and we also dispatched medics from London’s Air Ambulance."

No-one else was reported to be injured, and police are currently informing the man’s next of kin.

The eastbound carriageway remains closed between the Ferry Lane Interchange and the Wennington Interchange, and officers are encouraging drivers to take alternative routes. 

They have also asked anyone with information or dash cam footage to call 101, quoting CAD 1340/25Aug. 

