Plans to restrict parking on Rainham estate recommended for approval

Proposals to introduce parking permits on an estate in Rainham have been recommended for approval.

St Helens Court residents have reported parking issues on the estate for some time, despite the installation of a key-access gate.

The road was taken over by Havering Council, and on Tuesday, February 8, the borough’s highways advisory committee voted to recommend to cabinet that a controlled parking zone (CPZ) be introduced on the estate.

The CPZ will include 40 parking bays, some designated for use by resident permit holders only and some for shared use between resident permit holders and people paying to use the space.

The CPZ would be operational on Monday to Saturday, between 8am and 6.30pm.

Resident parking permits would be £35 per household for a first permit, rising to £60 and £85 for a second and third.

Two residential garage sites have been demolished in order to make way for new parking bays.

One of two objections to the proposals, which purported to be from a St Helens Court resident of nearly 15 years, noted that the plans provided space for just 40 vehicles, while there are 56 flats in the court.

It suggested the council “create more spaces for residents before lumbering us with costly permits which don't guarantee a parking space”.

They also objected to sharing residents’ parking spaces with businesses at the entrance of the estate and that the existing gates to the estate would be removed.

The council’s response stated that shared use bays had been agreed to enable visitors, including those making deliveries or collections, to park without obtaining a visitor permit.

They added that the gates could not be allowed to operate as the road was now a public highway.

During Tuesday’s meeting, councillor David Durant also asked that the gates be maintained as “a visual sign that you could get locked in”.

“What I would suggest is the gates are not used but are kept in place, just as a sort of visual warning,” he said.

The chair, Cllr Brian Eagling, referred to this suggestion as “a bit of kidology”.

Mark Hodgson, head of highways, traffic and parking, said he would have to check whether legislation would allow such a proposal.

Councillors agreed to recommend that the scheme be reviewed after six months to see if additional parking spaces were needed.