Two women hospitalised after Rainham bus crash

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 2:01 PM January 31, 2022
A car collided with a bus on New Road, Rainham last night (January 30)

A car collided with a bus on New Road, Rainham last night (January 30) - Credit: Google Maps

Two people have been taken to hospital after a car collided with a bus in Rainham.

London Fire Brigade said firefighters were called at 5.44pm yesterday - Sunday, January 30 - to a traffic collision on New Road.

One woman got out of the car before the brigade arrived and two women were taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed there have been no arrests.

Road closures were in place but have now been lifted, police said.

Two fire engines from Wennington and Dagenham fire stations and a fire rescue unit from East Ham attended the scene.

London Live News
London Fire Brigade
Rainham News
Havering News

