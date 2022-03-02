A man has been arrested after two police officers were assaulted while removing a trespasser from railway tracks in east London.

Trains were halted earlier this afternoon - March 2 - after reports of a man on the tracks between Romford and Chadwell Heath.

The British Transport Police was called at 12.42pm.

A spokesperson said: "Officers attended and in the course of taking the man to a place of safety, two officers were assaulted.

"They are currently going to hospital to be checked over.

"A man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH and is currently in custody."

⚠ UPDATE: Following trespassers on the railway between #Romford and Chadwell Heath all lines are now open.



Train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised. Disruption is expected until 16:00 — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) March 2, 2022

The incident affected trains running between London Liverpool Street and Essex, including Greater Anglia and TfL Rail services.

The lines have since reopened but services are still experiencing disruptions.

Transport for London says there are "minor delays" on TfL Rail services between Liverpool Street and Shenfield currently.

A number of Greater Anglia services have been cancelled or altered this afternoon.

The train operator says services running through Romford and Chadwell Heath stations "may be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised".

Disruption is currently expected until 4pm.