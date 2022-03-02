News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Traffic & Travel

Man arrested amid train chaos after railway trespasser 'assaults police'

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 3:42 PM March 2, 2022
Updated: 3:50 PM March 2, 2022
Disruption on Greater Anglia trains to and from London is expected to last until further notice. 

A railway trespasser has caused disrupted trains services, including Greater Anglia, in east London - Credit: GREATER ANGLIA

A man has been arrested after two police officers were assaulted while removing a trespasser from railway tracks in east London.

Trains were halted earlier this afternoon - March 2 - after reports of a man on the tracks between Romford and Chadwell Heath.

The British Transport Police was called at 12.42pm. 

A spokesperson said: "Officers attended and in the course of taking the man to a place of safety, two officers were assaulted.

"They are currently going to hospital to be checked over.

"A man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH and is currently in custody."

The incident affected trains running between London Liverpool Street and Essex, including Greater Anglia and TfL Rail services.

Most Read

  1. 1 Michelin-trained chef to bring takeaway, casual and fine dining to Raphael Park
  2. 2 Complaints of noisy late-night deliveries at another Havering Lidl
  3. 3 Nursery told to take action with 'requires improvement' rating
  1. 4 Jailed: East London offenders locked up in February
  2. 5 Unanimous approval for new SEND school in Romford
  3. 6 Almost 70pc of London pupils offered first preference secondary school
  4. 7 Mum paid £4,500 by nursery after court told 'son was bitten by bearded dragon'
  5. 8 Man found dead in Romford
  6. 9 New dessert bar plans to 'light up Collier Row high street'
  7. 10 Upminster area faces becoming phone network blackspot, mast application claims

The lines have since reopened but services are still experiencing disruptions.

Transport for London says there are "minor delays" on TfL Rail services between Liverpool Street and Shenfield currently.

A number of Greater Anglia services have been cancelled or altered this afternoon.

The train operator says services running through Romford and Chadwell Heath stations "may be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised".

Disruption is currently expected until 4pm.

London Live News
British Transport Police
Romford News
Chadwell Heath News

Don't Miss

Michelle Rees

Woman jailed for entering Havering after she was banned

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Newton Primary School

Education News

Parents complain after primary school offers extra play time for money

Daniel Gayne

person
Couple smile in a photo

Couple's gelateria plans bring dessert parlour to Hornchurch

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
A tree down on a parked van in Millfield Lane, by Hampstead Heath.

London Live News | Gallery

Gallery: Storm Eunice leaves trail of destruction across London

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon