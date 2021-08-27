Road and rail disruptions in and around Havering next week

Published: 5:00 PM August 27, 2021

Advice for those travelling in and around Havering for next week, starting August 28. - Credit: PA

Here are some of the disruptions that could delay your travel in and around Havering this upcoming week, from August 28.

On the road:

Havering Council is undertaking works in Ambleside Avenue and Silverdale Drive, Elm Park, meaning traffic control measures will remain in place until September 1.

They will also be working on nearby South End Road between September 1 and 3, with delays advised as likely during this period.

Bowden Drive and Inskip Drive in Hornchurch will be closed on August 31, as will Balgores Lane in Gidea Park between September 1 and 3.

Both closures are due to council maintenance.

Cadent continues to carry out gas works in St Mary's Lane, Upminster, with delays possible until September 6.

There may also be delays in Moor Lane, Cranham on September 2 due to work being undertaken by BT.

Essex and Suffolk Water will be working in Stoke Road, Rainham between August 31 and September 2.

They will also be working in Cranham's Trent Avenue between September 1 and 3.

Delays are advised as being possible in both areas.

Travelling by train:

On Saturday August 28, there are no trains running across the entire c2c route during the early morning, with the first trains departing no earlier than 7.45am.

There will be no trains between Grays and Barking via Rainham all day.

On Sunday August 29, there are no trains running on the lines via Ockendon and via Rainham all day.

Rail replacement buses will be running for all services affected by this bank holiday weekend maintenance work.

On Monday August 30, there will be a reduced service on the Basildon line.

Elsewhere, rail replacement buses will run between Upminster and Grays via Rainham.

Services aren't running due to engineering work in connection with the Barking Riverside project.

An amended timetable is running on the Basildon and Rainham lines from Tuesday August 31 until Tuesday September 2.

The lifts are out of order at Barking station until further notice.



