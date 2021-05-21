Traffic delays in Wennington and Rainham after QEII bridge closure

Published: 4:01 PM May 21, 2021 Updated: 4:11 PM May 21, 2021

The QEII bridge at the Dartford Crossing has closed due to high winds, meaning there could be delays on the A13 with traffic on the M25 merged into two lanes. - Credit: Google Maps

Motorists are being advised of potential delays on the A13 after the Dartford Crossing bridge closed due to high winds.

The QEII bridge closed earlier this afternoon, leading to expected delays on both sides of the M25.

According to the latest traffic information from the AA, traffic is slow on the stretch of the A13 that runs toward Wennington and Rainham.

The flow of traffic improves after the junction for Rainham towards Dagenham, though this is subject to change.

There are also delays on patches of the A3106, which leads into Rainham.