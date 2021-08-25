Plans for paid parking in Bryant Avenue set for public consultation
- Credit: Google Maps
Plans to introduce paid parking in Bryant Avenue are set to go to a public consultation.
Havering Council's highways advisory committee met on August 24 to discuss the proposal, drafted due to the number of complaints received about the issue of commuter parking.
According to the report prepared for that meeting, there is no identifiable resident parking on this busy street close to Gallows Corner.
All councillors in attendance voted in favour of moving the plans forward, meaning members of the public will now have the chance to respond officially.
Harold Wood ward councillor Brian Eagling, who chaired the meeting, said: “It’s a good scheme to go in, it’s fair on the residents and there is money to be made by the local authority."
You may also want to watch:
Cllr Eagling - from the North Havering Residents Group - also addressed the issue which has driven the proposal.
“As it states in the report, we’ve got commuters using the space as well, which I don’t think is correct without paying," he said.
In January 2020, council officers met with the Harold Wood ward councillors to discuss this issue, with all three expressing support for the payment plans.
An informal consultation commenced on May 17 this year and concluded on June 7.
Responses were received from 7.4 per cent of those consulted, which according to the report was lower than the typical rate of 10 to 15pc.
Though four of the six responses received did express objections, the overall low engagement rate was considered to indicate a lack of concern over the plans.
The committee also agreed that the scheme should proceed to full implementation if there are no objections at the end of the formal consultation period.
Should this materialise, a payment system will become operational between 8.30am to 6.30pm from Monday to Saturday.
The scheme would be funded by a financial contribution made as part of the redevelopment of the former Harold Wood Hospital site in Gubbins Lane.
For further information, contact schemes@havering.gov.uk.