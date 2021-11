The Overground has been suspended between Romford and Upminster - Credit: TfL

The London Overground line between Romford and Upminster is suspended this morning (November 23) due to a broken down train.

Passengers requiring the shuttle service, which also stops at Emerson Park, are advised to use alternative routes.

Tickets are being accepted on London Underground, TfL-operated buses and the Docklands Light Railway.