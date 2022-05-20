Travelling by train this weekend? Here's what you need to know - Credit: PA

Will you be travelling around Havering, Redbridge or Barking and Dagenham this weekend or next week?

Here are some of the planned roadworks, closures and railway disruptions that could affect your journey, from tomorrow - Saturday, May 21 - until next Friday.

Road

Barking and Dagenham

In Barking, Abbey Green and surrounding roads - including Abbey Road, London Road, North Street, Broadway and St Pauls Road - will be closed for the Barking BikeFest cycling festival and elite Tour Series event.

Traffic control measures will be in place in Sandringham Road, near Upney Lane, from Wednesday to Friday for Openreach works.

A road closure in Becontree Avenue is due to end next Thursday (May 26).

There is also expected to be traffic control measures in place around the Chadwell Heath High Road and Mill Lane junction next Thursday.

Havering

In Romford, a lane will be closed in Waterloo Road from Monday.

Traffic control measures will be in place on Oldchurch Road near the hospital from Wednesday to Friday, with delays likely as a result.

Stop and go board will be in use on Rush Green Road from today - Friday, May 20 - until Tuesday, and on Station Road in Gidea Park from Wednesday to Friday.

A lane is closed in Eastern Avenue East until Monday night.

Delays are likely in South End Road near Hornchurch Country Park from Tuesday to Thursday.

Multi-way signals will be operating in Mawney Road near the White Hart Lane junction from Monday onwards.

Redbridge

Delays are likely due to works in Thorold Road, Ilford until Tuesday.

Multi-way signals will be in use at the Cranbrook Road and Beattyville Gardens junction, near Barkingside Recreation Ground, until Tuesday.

Shenfield Road in Woodford is closed for Thames Water works, which are expected to be completed on Tuesday.

Rail

Underground

There will be no service on the District Line between Tower Hill and West Ham tomorrow and Sunday (May 21 and 22).

There will also be no service on the whole Hammersmith & City line on both days.

Replacement buses for both lines will be operating from Tower Hill to Canning Town then non-stop to Barking.

Overground

There will no Overground service between Gospel Oak and Barking tomorrow and Sunday (May 21 and 22).

Replacement buses will be running between Walthamstow Central and Barking.

There will also be minor changes on Wednesday and Thursday night next week (May 25 and 26) - the 11.30pm train from Gospel Oak to Barking and the 11.35pm service in the other direction won't run.

c2c

Rainham line services will not run on Sunday - May 22 - due to Network Rail doing overhead line work between Barking and Grays.

Rail replacement buses will operate between Upminster and Grays via Rainham, while people travelling to or from Dagenham Dock can use TfL bus routes EL2 or 287.

Ockendon line services will use alternative routes across east London on Sunday because of Network Rail engineering work between Limehouse and Barking.

Services that usually stop at Barking and Limehouse will be diverted. These trains won’t stop at West Ham but will call additionally at Stratford.

On the Basildon line, only two trains per hour will run to London Liverpool Street due to reduced capacity at that station, while there won't be any services between Fenchurch Street and Shoeburyness.

From Monday to Thursday next week, all services after 11.30pm will be diverted to start from or terminate at either Barking or Upminster and will be re-timed.

This is due to Network Rail track maintenance work taking place.

It means passengers will need to use the Underground to Upminster or Barking after 11.30pm, but people with a valid ticket can use the District line at no extra cost.