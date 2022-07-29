There is expected to be no service on the London Overground tomorrow - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

The London Overground will be brought to a complete halt tomorrow due to a driver strike, with no service expected anywhere on the network.

Train drivers who are members of the ASLEF union at seven rail companies – including Arriva Rail London, which runs the London Overground – will walk out on Saturday (July 30) in a dispute over pay.

Passengers are warned the industrial action is also expected to suspend all Night Overground services tomorrow night and in the early hours of Sunday.

Transport for London (TfL) says a good service is expected to resume on the Overground by noon on Sunday.

TfL chief operating officer Andy Lord said: "With no service expected on the entire London Overground network, I advise all customers to check before they travel and use alternative routes to complete their journeys.”

It comes after ASLEF announced on Wednesday that its members at nine companies will strike on August 13.

All other TfL services – including the Underground - should be running normally tomorrow but may be busier than normal as a result.

However, there will be no Elizabeth line services between Paddington and Abbey Wood tomorrow or Sunday due to planned engineering works.

TfL says these works were planned months ago and will ensure through-services from Reading, Heathrow and Shenfield directly into central London later this year.