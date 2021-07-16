'Make your voice known': New Lower Thames Crossing consultation opens

Published: 7:00 AM July 16, 2021

A fresh consultation on the proposed Lower Thames Crossing launched on July 14 amid growing support for a Havering resident discount. - Credit: Highways England

A new consultation has opened on the proposed Lower Thames Crossing amid growing support for a Havering resident discount.

The consultation was launched on July 14 because changes have been made to the project since its equivalent was conducted last year.

If built, this three-lane dual carriageway to connect the M25 near North Ockendon to the M2 near Rochester would become the longest road tunnel in the UK.

Its construction - estimated by Highways England to take until 2029/2030 if approved - would affect residents of Havering, Gravesham and Thurrock.

It has prompted calls for a resident discount, with Romford MP Andrew Rosindell and London Assembly Member Keith Prince the latest to back Havering Council's bid for a concession.

As reported by the Recorder, the council has long since advocated for local people to enjoy a reduced rate of travel.

Havering Council leader Damian White believes a discount would show consideration for "the significant impact" of this crossing's construction, alleging broken promises in the past.

In recent days Mr Rosindell and Mr Prince have released a joint statement echoing those sentiments: "The Lower Thames Crossing will be a positive development linking the great counties of Kent and Essex.

"However, there is no getting away from the enormous short to medium-term impacts on people in Havering as a result of construction. It will mean more noise, more pollution and more traffic."

As such, the pair believe it's "only right" that residents enjoy discounted travel.

"We urge all Havering residents to make their voices known to the consultation opening on the 14th," they concluded.

Once the consultation closes, Highways England will consider the feedback before submitting a new application for the Development Consent Order required for projects of national significance.

Highway England's initial application for that order was withdrawn in the latter stages of last year following feedback from the planning inspectorate.

A public event is set to be held in Upminster this month, with the same area hosting an outdoor information centre in August.

On Saturday, July 31, people are welcome to attend the New Windmill Hall in St Mary’s Lane between 12 noon and 6pm.

The outdoor event - at the Thames Chase Community Forest Centre - will run from 11am to 3pm on Friday, August 13.

Comment before September 8 by visiting ltcconsultation.highwaysengland.co.uk/consultation/



