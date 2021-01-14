News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Traffic & Travel

Man killed in collision on A13 near Rainham

Adriana Elgueta

Published: 11:45 AM January 14, 2021   
A man has been killed in a collision on the A13 junction at Marsh Way.

A man has been killed in a collision on the A13 junction at Marsh Way. - Credit: Google

A collision involving an HGV and a cyclist on the A13 junction Marsh Way northbound this morning has left one man dead.

Police, London Ambulance and London’s Air Ambulance attended the scene at 7am on Thursday, January 14 but despite the best efforts of emergency services a man was pronounced dead.

Enquiries are ongoing to trace his next of kin.

A number of roads were closed as enquiries continued but have now reopened.

