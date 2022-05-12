News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Man dies after Romford car park incident

Andrew Brookes

Published: 10:57 AM May 12, 2022
Updated: 11:26 AM May 12, 2022
Police tape. Stock image. Picture: PA/YUI MOK

A man has died after an incident at a car park in Romford this morning.

A man has died after an incident at a car park in Romford this morning.

Police were called at 8.39am today - Thursday, May 12 - to concerns for the safety of a man on a high floor at a car park in St Edwards Way.

A Met spokesperson said: "At the scene, a 22-year-old man had fallen from the car park structure.

"He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene at 9.02am.

"At this early stage the death is being treated as unexplained but is not thought to be suspicious."

Police are attempting to trace and notify next of kin, and enquiries into the incident continue.

St Edwards Way is currently closed northbound at the junction of North Street.

The AA says there is congestion to traffic coming into Romford from Gidea Park, onto the eastern side of the ring road.

A detour is in operation, affecting 16 bus routes.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

