A visualisation of what junction 28 will look like - Credit: National Highways

Major construction work has begun on a congested M25 junction as part of a project to alleviate traffic for thousands of drivers.

Preparatory work on the improvements to junction 28, which connects the M25 with the A12 in Brentwood, had started in July but it was not until September 29 that the main construction phase began.

This will include earthworks to reshape the landscape, starting to install drainage and preparing the ground to build the multiple bridges.

Access roads are also due to be laid, to enable workers to travel around the site.

The project as a whole is planned to be completed by summer 2025.

Junction 28 currently sees up to 7,500 vehicles use its roundabout every hour during peak times, with National Highways stating it is already operating at full capacity, resulting in regular congestion and delays for motorists.

Proposals for the improvements, first identified in a review of junction 28 by National Highways in 2014, were given the green light by former transport secretary Grant Shapps earlier this year.

Approval had been hoped for by December 2021, but this was pushed back to allow for a new assessment of projected greenhouse gas emissions.

The upgrades will include a new two-lane loop road for traffic heading from the M25 onto the A12 towards Brentwood and widening the M25 anti-clockwise carriageway, allowing more space for traffic heading onto the A12 eastbound.

Zach Pepper, National Highways project manager, said: “These improvements will provide safer journeys for thousands of drivers, cyclists and walkers who use this route every day as part of our wider investment to enhance capacity at this vital junction.

“Improving the flow of traffic and allowing more capacity on the exit slip roads will provide a safer and more integrated network for everyone.

"There will also be less likelihood of traffic queuing back onto the M25 once this upgrade and reconfiguration of the junction is complete.”

For regular updates, members of the project team will be at the Holiday Inn on Brookwood Street, Brentwood, between 3pm and 7pm every second Tuesday of each month.

The next session will be on Tuesday, October 11.