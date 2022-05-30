A visualisation of what junction 28 will look like - Credit: National Highways

Work on a congested M25 junction is due to begin after the project received the go-ahead from the government’s transport secretary.

Junction 28, which connects the M25 with the A12 in Brentwood, is often clogged up with long queues and heavy congestion, with up to 7,500 vehicles passing through it per hour at peak times.

National Highways first reviewed the junction in a 2014 report, with a delivery plan formulated in 2017/18 which outlined improvement steps.

These included redesigned signage, protecting access for pedestrians and cyclists, and the construction of a new loop road.

A development consent order, which is required for work to begin, was expected in December 2021, but the deadline was pushed back to allow for a new assessment of the project’s greenhouse gas emissions.

The plans have now been formally approved by transport secretary Grant Shapps, meaning the road is clear for the scheme to move ahead.

According to updates on National Highways’ website, preparatory work - such as vegetation clearing and ground surveys - is to begin from the end of July.

The main construction work is then due to start in October to be completed by summer 2025.

National Highways regional delivery director, Chris Welby-Everard, said: “Our proposals to improve the M25 at junction 28 are good for business and jobs, good for road safety and good for the environment, making journeys more reliable and safer.

“We have listened carefully to the views of all stakeholders and are delighted with today’s announcement.”

Julia Lopez, Conservative MP for Hornchurch and Upminster, said: “We are getting significant national investment in our local road network so that residents can have faster, less fraught journeys.

“This is also coming with fantastic parallel investment in our green spaces, with thousands of new trees.”

For residents looking to ask questions in person, National Highways is running a series of events in June which members of the public can attend.

One is taking place at the Holiday Inn at the junction on June 16 from 11am to 7pm, and another will be at Henderson Sports and Social Club, Kenilworth Avenue, Romford, on June 18 from 9am to 2pm.