> News > Traffic & Travel

Anti-clockwise M25 reopened near Brentwood following police 'incident'

Author Picture Icon

Ben Lynch

Published: 12:10 PM October 11, 2022
Updated: 1:24 PM October 11, 2022
The M25 anti-clockwise was closed between junctions 28 and 27 - Credit: MPS

Traffic is moving again on the M25 between junction 28 and junction 27, after being closed due to an ‘ongoing’ Met Police-led incident. 

National Highways earlier tweeted that the motorway lane running anti-clockwise between the two junctions was closed, with diversion routes in operation.

It added that traffic officers were on the scene and assisting with traffic management.  

However, further updates have since confirmed the that all lanes have been reopened.

National Highways and the Met Police have been approached for comment.

Metropolitan Police
Brentwood News
Essex

