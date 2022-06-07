Traffic on the M25 near Upminster at 9.13am - Credit: Highways England

Motorists are warned of delays on the M25 this morning after a tanker broke down near the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge and Dartford Crossing.

Lanes one and two are currently closed on the A282 southbound on approach to the bridge as a result.

National Highways was reporting at least four miles of congestion, causing an estimated 20 minutes of delays to travel time.

Southbound traffic is now backed up as far as junction 29, where the A127 joins the motorway near Upminster.

Earlier, there were delays further north on the M25 around junction 28 after a crash on the Brook Street (A1023) roundabout near Brentwood.

Two lanes were closed on the roundabout, causing delays in both directions on the M25 and southbound on the A12.

The roundabout has now reopened and delays have eased in the area.