A 'serious collision' closed the M25 between junctions 27 and 28.

Essex Police has said the motorway is shut to traffic in both directions.

Emergency services are reportedly on the scene after the collision at around 3pm.

The police force is appealing for anybody with dashcam footage to call 101 and quote incident 640 of today.

Twitter users have reported being stuck in traffic.