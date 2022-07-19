A visualisation of what junction 28 will look like - Credit: National Highways

Work to improve a congested M25 junction is due to begin ahead of major construction planned for later this year.

Junction 28, which connects the M25 with the A12 in Brentwood, was reviewed by National Highways in a 2014 report before a delivery plan was formulated in 2017/2018 to alleviate some of the congestion.

It was initially hoped that a development consent order, required for work to start, would have been granted by December 2021, but this was pushed back to allow for a new assessment of projected greenhouse gas emissions.

The proposals were eventually approved by transport secretary Grant Shapps earlier this year.

The work includes building a new two-lane loop road for traffic heading from the M25 onto the A12 towards Brentwood, and widening the M25 anti-clockwise carriageway, providing more space for traffic heading onto the A12 eastbound.

At the time of the approval, National Highways said preparatory work was due to begin at the end of July, with the main construction to begin in October and be finished in summer 2025.

Now National Highways has confirmed that the preparatory work - which includes clearing vegetation, setting up a compound providing offices and welfare and carrying out surveys by various teams - will start next week.

Overnight lane closures on the A12 are also planned to allow for the construction of the compound, which will be near the Maylands Golf Club entrance.

This includes a lane on the A12 eastbound between Woodstock Avenue and the A12 exit slip heading towards junction 28, which will be closed between 10pm and 5am on July 27 and 28 and August 1 and 2.

National Highways' website says there will be no impact on the access to Woodstock Avenue, Maylands Golf Club and the A12 exit slip as a result of the closures.

When announcing the go-ahead had been given for the project earlier in the year, National Highways regional delivery director Chris Welby-Everard said: “Our proposals to improve the M25 at junction 28 are good for business and jobs, good for road safety and good for the environment, making journeys more reliable and safer.

“We have listened carefully to the views of all stakeholders and are delighted with today’s announcement.”