Lower Thames Crossing community event planned in Upminster

A series of information sessions are to be held in advance of renewed consultation on the Lower Thames Crossing (LTC) project.

Four drop-in community events are scheduled in the next month, including one in Upminster, one of the areas affected by the multi-billion-pound construction project.

The LTC is a proposed passage under the River Thames, which it is hoped will ease traffic around the M25 and Dartford Crossing.

National Highways says it is drawing up plans for a new consultation, made necessary after the boundary of the scheme was amended to remove a conflict with the area chosen for the Thames Freeport.

The sessions will highlight information on proposed new or improved paths for walkers, cyclists and horse riders and will include updates on how the project is working with schools and businesses to create new job opportunities.

The Upminster session will take place on Wednesday, February 16, from 4pm to 8pm at New Windmill Hall in St Mary’s Lane.