Ambisense, which has been working on the Lower Thames Crossing project, has described the initiative as a "first" in its use of procurement to target low carbon construction - Credit: Highways England

A major infrastructure project designed to alleviate traffic around the M25 and Dartford has been praised as the first of its kind to employ cutting-edge carbon reduction methods.

The Lower Thames Crossing (LTC) is a multi-billion-pound initiative which will involve building a passage running beneath the River Thames.

Concerns have been repeatedly raised, however, by the Thames Crossing Action Group (TCAG) regarding the suitability of the scheme, including doubts about its projected climate impact, and the extent to which it will reduce traffic.

Ambisense, a company hired by National Highways to use analytics to mitigate environmental risks for the project, has now praised its employer, describing it as the "first major UK infrastructure project to use its procurement to target low-carbon construction with incentives that drive further continuous carbon reduction across projects of this type”.

The new landscaping around the A13 which would be completed as part of the proposed Lower Thames Crossing - Credit: National Highways

In particular, Ambisense said its work on LTC provided at least 97 per cent more data than conventional monitoring, resulting in 90pc fewer site visits and reduced the risk of over-engineered designs.

Stephen McNulty, chief executive of Ambisense, said: “It has been fantastic to be involved in a project such as the Lower Thames Crossing.

“This ‘pathfinder’ project has made use of carbon neutral construction as part of its efforts and ambitions to make the new crossing the greenest road ever built in the UK.

“The project will help the UK reach net zero by 2050, which is a very exciting prospect.

“Additionally, this sets the standard for all other infrastructural projects to be executed in a low-carbon way in the future.”

Mark Bottomley, deputy project director of LTC, said: “The Lower Thames Crossing will almost double road capacity across the River Thames east of London, easing congestion and creating new opportunities for those living and working in the region as journeys become quicker and more reliable.

“At the heart of the project is our commitment to leave a positive green legacy in the region.

“As a 'pathfinder' project, we are exploring carbon neutral construction, and we are working with a wide range of local businesses and experts – such as Ambisense – to help the Lower Thames Crossing become the greenest road ever built in the UK.”

A consultation on further changes to the LTC plans closed recently, with a new footbridge over the A127 among the proposed alterations.