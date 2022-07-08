Lorries will no longer be allowed to "dangerously" wait on double yellow lines on a Rainham road.

Tesco lorry driver Sergey Permikin complained about rubbish lorries blocking his view of junctions when he is driving to work.

Sergey, who has been living in Rainham for three years, claims lorries are often parked on double yellow lines on New Road (A1306) and Manser Road (RM1 38ES).

He said: "When I drive to work in Tesco between 6.30am and 7am, improperly parked garbage trucks block my view and make it extremely dangerous to enter the main road.

“They block the view of outgoing vehicles and it becomes unsafe to go to work.”

Sergey's pictures of lorries waiting on double yellow lines - Credit: Sergey Permikin

In response, a spokesperson for Havering Council said: “We have listened and acted on residents’ concerns.

“Our contractor Serco has told their teams that waiting will no longer be allowed along New Road from today (July 6).”