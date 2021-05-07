News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Last chance to make use of free parking in Havering to support local shops

Sally Patterson

Published: 3:00 PM May 7, 2021   
Havering council are proposing to cut 30 minutes of free car parking in Upminster. Photo: Ken Mears

Havering residents can park for free until the end of this week. - Credit: Ken Mears

Havering residents can continue to park for free to support local shops until the end of this week. 

The current free parking allowance around the borough, announced by Havering Council on April 12, will end this Sunday.  

The council suspended all parking fees in council-run car parks and on-street parking bays to help high streets reopen safely as the coronavirus lockdown eases. 

From May 9, there will still be free parking in all council car parks on Sundays, plus one hour of free parking in on-street parking bays. 

The council said if residents pay via the RingGo App in council car parks, they will receive a 20 per cent discount.  

The Havering Heroes permits scheme will still be in place until the end of June. 

