Parking dispute leaves Romford club owners 'fighting fines'

A parking dispute has left the owners of a South Street nightclub feeling “very frustrated” because they say suppliers are refusing to deliver in fear of being slapped with a fine.

Two of Jukebox LDN’s co-owners, Jim Saunders and Danny Woodhouse, said Havering Council has issued multiple parking charge notices (PCN) to its delivery drivers.

A Land Registry document seen by this newspaper says the venue has right of way “for all purposes” over Arcade Place.

However, Havering Council - which has also had access to the document - said this “refers to right of way rather than permission to park on this site”.

A spokesperson added: “We’d be happy to review the matter, if evidence is provided which shows that loading or unloading were taking place.

“A penalty notice was issued because the vehicle was parked and there was no evidence of loading or unloading at the time.”

Danny said: “A lot of our suppliers are saying they will not deliver to me if they can’t unload without getting a ticket.

“We have right of way on our lease to deliver down Arcade Place, yet we still get tickets every week.”

Jim called the situation “very frustrating” and said he is fed up with having to “keep appealing tickets”.

“It’s called common sense - why would a van which clearly displays that it is delivering alcohol be parking there?

“We pay £86,000 a year in business rates and council tax has gone up, yet we’re penalised,” said Jim.

He added that he believes wardens should know unloading takes time: "It's not a Charlie Chaplin movie."

A council spokesperson said its civil enforcement officers will only issue a PCN if a vehicle is parked after the ten-minute timeframe allowed and there is no evidence of loading or unloading.

But Jim suggested the council issues a badge to delivery drivers so wardens know not to fine them.

The local authority advised that PCN appeals can be made with evidence of a delivery.

This comes after the owner of a Harold Hill food van was forced to fight an incorrect parking fine despite having served hungry customers from one spot for almost three decades.