Insulate Britain: Arrests made after attempted M25 disruption

Essex Police responded quickly to make arrests and minimise disruption on the M25 this morning (October 29). - Credit: Essex Police

Ten climate activists have been arrested after attempting to block two major M25 exits used to reach Romford.

Campaigning group Insulate Britain is calling on the government to insulate Britain’s homes by 2030 to help tackle climate change.

In protest the group has been blocking major roads across the UK for more than two weeks.

This morning (October 29) Essex Police were called at around 8am to reports of a number of people walking into the traffic to block both carriageways between junctions 28 and 29.

They confirmed they acted “quickly” to make the arrests to “minimise disruption on the M25”.

A spokesperson for Highways England said just after 8.20am this morning a number of Insulate Britain protestors entered the M25 carriageway between junctions 28 and 29.

They added: “Both carriageways were closed while police dealt with the protestors on the carriageway.

“The road reopened at 8.40 after the police removed the protestors.”

Chief Inspector Lee Devall thanked road users for their “patience” and “understanding”.

He added: “Not only will incidents of this nature be frustrating for road users trying to reach their destination, walking into fast moving traffic is extremely dangerous.”

He added that Essex Police will continue to deal with these incidents “robustly”.