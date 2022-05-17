TfL: Revamped Northern line latest addition to ever improving network
- Credit: PA
Those using TfL over the coming weeks will notice that the network has had something of a glow up.
While the recently revamped Northern line is the latest improvement, it is by no means the only.
A number of enhancement projects - combined with the restoration of previous services - has created a vastly improved service.
Let's take a look at London's fabled transport network, starting with the Northern line.
Northern line, Bank branch
Slated to officially re-open yesterday morning - May 16 - TfL surprised a few with an unannounced opening on Sunday afternoon.
Closed since mid-January for £700 million worth of revamp works, Bank now has a new concourse and southbound platform.
The revamped station - which mayor of London Sadiq Khan described as "spectacular" - is part of a wider project which once finished will increase the station's capacity by 40 percent.
Improvement works continue, with the project to be completely finished by the end of the year.
Elizabeth line, the grand opening
This brand new addition to the TfL network is to open in a week's time.
Trains will run every five minutes between Paddington and Abbey Wood; from 6.30am-11pm six days a week.
Frequencies will increase between the former and Whitechapel come Autumn.
Work continues on the Bond Street station which will open later this year, while changes to 14 bus routes are taking effect in the run-up to the opening.
Barking Riverside extension
This extension is due to open later this year following delays due to the pandemic.
Part of the Barking Riverside project, work to add 4.5km of track to the Gospel Oak to Barking line started in late 2018.
Once complete, four trains per hour will run in each direction.
The extension will also support the construction of 10,800 homes at Barking Riverside.
Jubilee line, Night Tube
A regular overnight service will be restored on the Jubilee line from this Saturday (May 21).
TfL has also promised that the Night Tube will return on the Northern and Piccadilly lines this summer.