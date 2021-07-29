Lower Thames Crossing: How would Upminster be affected?
- Credit: Highways England
A public consultation event on the proposed Lower Thames Crossing is to be held in Upminster this weekend.
The event - scheduled for Saturday, July 31 - is designed for locals to question the road tunnel project as part of a second public consultation.
Highways England has released ward summaries for each area which would be impacted by the crossing's construction and operation.
Ahead of Saturday's event, the Recorder has taken a closer look at what the Lower Thames Crossing would mean for Upminster.
Should the project be given the green light, construction is expected to last six years between 2024 and 2029.
The Upminster ward is central to this because it is where Highways England proposes to build a junction between the new road and the M25.
Local Roads
According to the plans, the project would see St Mary’s Lane bridge and the Shoeburyness railway line bridge widened.
Works on St Mary’s Lane would take about 12-14 months, and while most would take place without closing the road, short-term overnight or weekend closures would be required.
A section of Ockendon Road, between the rail bridge and existing properties, would be closed for approximately 19 months to allow construction of a new overbridge to continue Ockendon Road over the Lower Thames Crossing northbound carriageway.
Highways England have drawn up a proposed diversion for this period via North Road, West Road, Dennis Road, Dennises Lane and Stubbers Lane.
Motorway
There would also be work undertaken to the M25, particularly at junction 29 and the surrounding stretches of road.
This would require the implementation of narrow lanes and a reduction in the speed limit in both directions, with the projects ranging from seven to 38 months in length.
Thames Chase Community Forest
Highways England has proposed acquiring land to the north and south of the forest to be used to build the M25 northbound slip road.
Public Transport
There would be increases to journey times for some local buses, including the 269, 347 and the 370.
The 370 bus would have to be diverted while Ockendon Road is closed.
Saturday's event will be held at New Windmill Hall in St Mary’s Lane between 12noon and 6pm.
The outdoor event - at the Thames Chase Community Forest Centre - will run from 11am to 3pm on Friday, August 13.
Comment before September 8 by visiting ltcconsultation.highwaysengland.co.uk/consultation/