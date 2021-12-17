Parking cameras at 13 new sites recommended for approval

12 new cameras will be installed across 11 new sites, with three existing CCTV cameras relocated across two new sites. - Credit: PA

CCTV cameras to enforce parking offences could be installed at 13 new sites across Havering at a cost of more than £300,000.

On Tuesday, December 14, Havering’s highways advisory committee voted to recommend to cabinet that 12 new CCTV cameras be introduced across 11 new sites, with three existing ones relocated across two new sites.

If approved, a new camera would be installed at the Waterloo Road junction with Exchange Street; Junction Road junction with Main Road; London Road, near the junction with Cotleigh Road; Dagenham Road, west of the York Road junction; Victoria Road junction with Albert Road; North Street junction with Hainault Road; and Western Road junction with Chandlers Way.

There would also be cameras on New Road - west of Anderson Way, between the Spencer Road and Marsh Way junctions and between the Spencer Road and Philip Road junctions.

Additionally, two new cameras would be installed where South Street meets Station Road.

The three existing cameras will be moved from Birkbeck Road in Romford, Dagenham Road/Norwood Avenue and Mildmay Road/Palm Road.

Two of these cameras would be relocated to the Cherry Tree Lane crossroads with Rainham Road and South End Road, and one would be taken to the Howard Road junction with Station Road.