CCTV cameras to enforce new lorry ban through Rainham village

Published: 11:18 AM May 10, 2021 Updated: 11:20 AM May 10, 2021

Vehicles weighing over 7.5 tonnes will be banned from driving through a Havering village following a campaign by residents and their MP.

The Heavy Goods Vehicle ban, which begins tomorrow (May 11), will prevent large lorries from travelling through Rainham village, Upminster Road South and Wennington Road.

CCTV cameras will be introduced to enforce the ban, and lorries that are not exempt will receive fines for driving through the area.

Last August Cllr David Durant, who is responsible for the Rainham and Wennington ward, recommended the use of the cameras to deter drivers traveling to and from the industrial estates on Ferry Lane and Lamson Road from using the village roads.

Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas, who has campaigned on the issue with councillors and residents, said he is “very pleased” that Havering Council responded “positively”.

His survey in January found 96 per cent of respondents thought there were too many HGVs passing through the village.

He added: "This will help protect the area and should contribute to improving air quality."