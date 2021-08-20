Travel disruptions in and around Havering from August 21

Published: 5:00 PM August 20, 2021

Here are the disruptions to look out for if you’re travelling in and around Havering from August 21.

On the road:

Exchange Street in Romford is undergoing roadworks by Network Rail which are expected to end on January 30, 2022, meaning that delays due to a two-way traffic control system are likely.

The Battis in Romford is planned to be closed until January 30, 2022 due to Network Rail works, which will be likely to cause delays.

Thames Water is working on Manor Road in Romford, which is set to be closed until Tuesday, August 31.

Heath Park Road in Romford will remain closed until August 31, due to works carried out by Thames Water.

Barton Avenue in Rush Green is closed until Wednesday, September 1, when BT works will end.

Delays can also be expected on Mill Lane in Chadwell Heath due to a two-way traffic control system which will remain in place until September 1, when T-Mobile works finish.

Emergency roadworks on London Road in Grays is likely to cause delays as a multi-way traffic control signal will remain in place until Tuesday, August 24.

Hartswood Road in Warley will be prone to delays due to UK Power Networks works, set to end on Tuesday, August 24.

Travelling by train:

Laindon station lifts will be out of order between platforms one, two and street level until further notice.

The Barking lifts are also out of order between platforms and street level until further notice.

On c2c's train service, from August 21 until 22, the Rainham line will not run due to engineering works in connection with the Barking Riverside project.

Rail replacement buses will run between Upminster and Grays via Rainham.

From Sunday, August 22 on the c2c Ockendon line, due to overhead line maintenance between Grays and Pitsea, services will start and terminate at Grays.

A rail replacement bus will run between Grays and Pitsea via Tilbury.

On the Basildon line Network Rail engineering works mean services will be diverted to start and terminate at London Fenchurch Street and will call at West Ham and Limehouse.

From Monday, August 23 to Thursday, August 26 c2c’s Basildon line between Barking and London Fenchurch Street will be diverted from 8.40pm to start and terminate at Liverpool Street.

The Ockendon line will also be diverted to start and terminate at Liverpool Street during this period along with the Rainham line.

Amended timetables showing the revised routes should be in place from 6pm on August 23.







