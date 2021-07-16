Possible road and train disruptions around Havering this week

Published: 12:39 PM July 16, 2021

Roadworks and travel disruptions in and around Romford - Credit: PA

Here is a round-up of potential travel disruptions in and around Havering for the week commencing July 19.

Make sure to check your route before you travel.

By rail:

The District Line is closed between Tower Hill and Upminster, from Saturday, July 17 and Sunday, July 18.

The following weekend (July 24-25), TfL Rail is running a reduced service from 12pm to 10pm, between Liverpool Street and Gidea Park.

Due to engineering work in connection with the Barking Riverside Project, services will not run on c2c's Rainham line on Sunday, July 18.

Rail replacement buses will run between Upminster and Grays via Rainham.

The c2c network is also running an amended timetable, which you can see here: https://www.c2c-online.co.uk/app/uploads/2021/07/wk-16-sx.pdf





By road:

Roadworks on the A12 southbound between the A130 and the junction with the A102 are expected to cause disruption every night from 9pm to 5am, between July 19 and July 23.

There are also roadworks planned on the A12 southbound exit slip to the A1124 between 8pm and 6am from July 19 to July 24.

One lane is closed due to resurfacing work on A12 Colchester Road Southbound from M25 J28 (Brentwood / Brook Street Roundabout) to Harold Court Road, Harold Park.

Road repairs are planned on the M25 anticlockwise between junctions 28 and 27, set to cause disruption between 10pm and 5.30am from July 19 to July 23.



The M25 anticlockwise at junction 27 has planned road repairs overnight between July 19 to July 26.



The A13 eastbound between the A126 and the junction with the A1089 may experience delays every day between 10pm and 5.30am between July 19 and July 21.

The A13 eastbound also has major roadworks between the junctions with the A126 and the A1012, set to cause disruption everyday between 10pm and 5.30am from July 19 to July 22.

Temporary traffic signals were implemented on July 12 due to construction on B174 Collier Row Lane at Hainault Road in Collier Row.

Temporary traffic controls are also set up on Loom Grove, Romford, until 11.59pm on July 20 due to water works.

Water works on St Lawrence Road in Upminster mean there are temporary traffic lights in place until July 21.

UK Power Networks will set up temporary traffic controls on South Street, Romford between July 19 to July 23.

The Battis, Romford, is due to have temporary traffic lights due to Network Rail infrastructure work until December 3.

In Front Lane, Cranham, delays are likely due to temporary traffic lights from July 20 to July 22.

Temporary traffic lights are also in place in St Marys Lane, Upminster, between July 21 and July 23.