Disruptions to watch out for in and around Havering next week

Published: 7:19 PM October 22, 2021

Here are some of the disruptions that could delay your travel in and around Romford this upcoming week, starting on October 24.

On the road:

Traffic control measures will be in place in Brentwood Road, Romford, until varying dates (with the earliest ending on October 29).

The latest, towards South Street, will end on December 10.

Essex and Suffolk Water will be working on Rom Valley Way between October 20-29, meaning a lane closure will be in place.

Further Essex and Suffolk Water works will take place between October 25-29 in Abbs Cross Lane. A traffic control system will be in place during this period.

Esher Avenue will be closed on October 25 due to roadworks being done by Havering Council.

For the same reason, a stop and go system will remain in place in both Rainham Broadway and Upminster Road North until 3pm on October 25.

Manser Road in Rainham will remain closed until November 16 as a result of work being done by UK Power Networks.

Ongoing gas works by Cadent means Rectory Gardens in Upminster will remain closed until just before midnight on November 3.

Elsewhere, planned National Highways work is due to start on the A1306, meaning there be will a road closure from October 25 until November 5.

On the railways:

On Sunday - October 24 - c2c services will be diverted to start from/terminate at London Fenchurch Street.

Because of overhead line work taking place between Barking and Grays, services will not run on the Rainham line.

Rail replacement bus service will be in operation between Upminster and Grays (via Rainham).

After 11.30pm between Monday - October 26 - and Thursday - October 28 - services will be diverted to start from/terminate at Barking or Upminster.

A train shuttle will run between Upminster and Grays, and will call at Ockendon and Chafford Hundred.

Further information on rail disruptions can be found on the c2c website.