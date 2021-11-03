Council intends to bring back free festive parking

While Havering Council is planning to bring back free parking over the festive period, the plans are currently still going through its decision process. - Credit: Ken Mears

Havering Council intends to introduce free parking over the festive period, it has been confirmed.

This news follows the popularity of a previous scheme in April and an equivalent scheme last Christmas.

However, council leader Damian White sought to clarify the current position amid reports that the initiative had been completely finalised.

“We are planning to bring back free parking over the festive period as we know how popular this is for both residents and businesses.

"But these plans are currently still going through the council’s decision process. We look forward to announcing this with more detail – once it’s been formally agreed," said Cllr White.

Last year, charges were suspended in council car parks for four Saturdays from December 12.

That relief was intended to help both residents and businesses feeling the effects of Covid-19.

Fast forward 12 months and the leader's intention is the same. He said: "By suspending charges over Christmas and New Year, I hope we can once again provide a welcome boost for high streets and town centres as they continue to contend with the challenges of the Covid pandemic."



