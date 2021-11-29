Free parking to 'boost Havering's high streets' for Christmas season

Free car parking will be available in all council-run car parks from November 27 until January 2, 2022. - Credit: PA

Drivers can benefit from free car parking in Havering over Christmas and New Year.

Havering Council has said all the car parks it runs will be free from November 27 until January 2, 2022.

Parking fees will also be suspended on Saturdays from November 27 to January 2 inclusive.

The scheme aims to support businesses in the high street and town centres over the festive period.

Free parking on Sundays, which is already in place, will continue.

Cllr Damian White, leader of Havering Council, said the free parking offered will help to give shops a “much-needed boost at what is one of the most important times of the year”.

He added: “The retail and hospitality sector has suffered a lot because of the restrictions we have faced with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Not only does free parking support and encourage our residents to shop local – it will hopefully provide a shot in the arm to Havering businesses after what has been another challenging year.”

Charges remain as usual for on-street parking bays.