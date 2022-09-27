The free one-hour period for on-street parking was introduced by the council during the pandemic - Credit: PA

A decision on the controversial move to remove one hour of free on-street parking is looming.

The free parking period was introduced during the pandemic alongside a 20 per cent discount for the RingGo app users for all council parking across the borough.

A motion submitted by the Conservatives at the last full council meeting and amended by the East Havering Residents’ Group (EHRG) requested both of these be maintained, after it was revealed they were up for determination.

Cllr Osman Dervish (Con) pushed the council during the meeting to include an “extensive consultation period” as part of any decision, and raised concerns about small businesses suffering if prices increased back to pre-pandemic levels.

Cllr Osman Dervish - Credit: Archant

Cllr Martin Goode, leader of the EHRG, said the decision would "disgrace this new joint administration": "We must save our local shops, our convenience stores, and our local businesses."

However, a further amendment submitted by the Havering Residents Association (HRA) promising a review of its parking facilities and charges was passed, after leader Cllr Ray Morgon said it was having to deal with the “reality” of the council’s finances.

It is now due to be decided upon at Wednesday’s (September 28) council cabinet meeting.

Ahead of the meeting, Cllr Morgon described the parking arrangements as a “legacy” policy which should have been removed in the spring.

Cllr Ray Morgon, leader of Havering Council - Credit: Havering Council

He added: “Now business and life has returned to near normal, it’s time to revert back to the pre-pandemic charges.

“We are also aware of the effects the rise in the cost of living will have and we will do what we can to support residents and businesses.

"The charges for parking will be the same as they were in March 2020.

“The decision we hope to make at cabinet is just the start of our focus on parking.

"We’ll be carrying out a root-and-branch review to make sure that our parking policy keeps the borough moving, supports local economic growth and battles climate change.”

The free parking on Sundays is not up for debate, and will continue in all council car parks.

Also on the agenda for Wednesday’s meeting is a review of the council’s financial position, and changes made to the all-age autism strategy.