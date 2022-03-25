News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Free use of council-run car parks over Easter 'to give businesses a boost’ 

Ben Lynch

Published: 4:00 PM March 25, 2022
A parking meter: Jonathan Brady/PA

The council spaces will be free from Good Friday to Monday (April 18) - Credit: PA WIRE

Parking fees are to be suspended in all council car parks over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend. 

Drivers will be able to park free of charge from Good Friday (April 15) through to Monday (April 18) in Havering Council-owned spaces. 

They are already free on Sundays, which will continue through the Easter weekend. 

The move aims to support local businesses. 

Havering Council leader Damian White said the authority wants to do “as much as we can to help both residents and our local businesses continue to recover from the effects of Covid-19 restrictions. 

“Free parking in our car parks over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend will help give our local shops and restaurants another boost. 

“We want to encourage residents to shop and eat out locally, giving our Havering businesses another shot in the arm after what has been a challenging couple of years.” 

Free parking over the weekend will only be available in council-run car parks. Normal charges will remain for on-street parking bays. 

