Terry Lawrence received the warning from Havering Council after dropping his daughter off at her grandparents in Hornchurch - Credit: Terry Lawrence

A Gidea Park man has raised concerns about a Hornchurch School Street after receiving a warning notice for driving down it at 3.26pm - despite enforcement ending at 3.25pm.

Terry Lawrence, 37, said he was dropping his daughter off with her grandparents in Manston Way, near RJ Mitchell Primary School, meaning he had to drive through Tangmere Crescent.

It was here he was snapped by a camera installed as part of Havering Council’s current scheme where some roads near schools are closed off to traffic during peak periods in term time.

However, despite School Streets signage detailing the enforcement period being between 8.20am to 9.05am and 2.30pm to 3.25pm, Mr Lawrence’s warning noted he had been caught at 3.26pm.

Mr Lawrence said his primary concern is if he is caught again, he will be fined the full penalty charge of £130.

“I’m thinking, ‘am I going to start receiving fines?,’” he said.

He told the Recorder he is also worried about others being caught by the same problem, especially if the cameras are faulty.

“People could be getting fines that are not totally valid,” he said.

The signage clearly shows the enforcement period ended at 3.25pm, a minute before Mr Lawrence drove down the street - Credit: Terry Lawrence

A spokesperson for Havering Council said the local authority has checked the cameras and "all are working correctly".

“The camera in question had been set to stop recording at 3.30pm but has now been changed to 3.25pm in line with the information on the street signs," they said.

“We can confirm only one warning notice was incorrectly issued and that was to Mr Lawrence.”

Mr Lawrence said he is not against School Streets as a concept, even if he does think certain knock-on effects could prove problematic.

“I can see a justification for these zones,” he said.

“The problem is they are creating a problem by moving the traffic elsewhere, and to me it just seems like another string for revenue.”

RJ Mitchell is one of ten Havering schools involved in the current 18-month trial, which started on September 5.

At the time, leader of Havering Council Ray Morgon said: “A School Street scheme offers an opportunity to help improve the quality of air around a school and its surrounding community, help towards better road safety and the chance to encourage more active ways of going to and from school.

While closed to motor traffic during enforcement periods, they remain open to walkers and cyclists, with exemptions including for those with permits, residents and Blue Badge holders.

For more information on the scheme, visit: https://www.havering.gov.uk/schoolscheme