The parking ticket was issued after the woman's partner visited the Gallows Corner Tesco twice on July 15 - Credit: Ken Mears

A driver was slapped with an unfair parking fine in Harold Wood after falling foul of a ‘double dipping’ camera error, it has been claimed.

A resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, said her partner received the penalty after visiting Gallows Corner Tesco on July 15 on two separate occasions.

The first was to pick up a sandwich at lunchtime and the second was to do the weekly shop, she said.

However, due to the cameras only picking up the vehicle’s first entrance and last exit, the woman’s partner was issued a parking fine on July 28 from car park operator Horizon, claiming they had been taking up a spot for more than six hours.

The woman said the couple were a "bit shocked because we haven’t done anything wrong”.

After getting in touch with Tesco via its WhatsApp business account, the woman said she was told to file an appeal with Horizon in order to get the fine overturned.

After being contacted by this newspaper, a Tesco spokesperson said it would cancel the fine if the woman is able to stop by the Gallows Corner branch and speak to a general manager.

The Tesco car park at Gallows Corner, Harold Wood - Credit: Google Maps

Frustrated at the situation, the woman told this newspaper she is concerned about others who may be caught out by the alleged issue.

“What about vulnerable people? They might just pay it,” she said, adding: “We are just really unhappy that other people might get tickets.”

“I’m just not happy, because I did some research and it’s called ‘double dipping’, and it’s a well-known thing,” she said.

“It takes time and effort, and it’s stressful.”

A spokesperson for Tesco said: “We always try our best to help our customers and in this case the car park at our Romford Gallows Corner Extra is operated by Horizon, and customers can direct any parking ticket enquiries to them.”

Horizon was also approached for comment.