Decision made on changes to bus route serving Gallows Corner Tesco

TfL has decided to extend the bus route to Dagnam Park Drive, serving Leamington Road and Petersfield Avenue.

A decision on changes to the 497 bus route have been published following a public consultation.

A consultation on the route, which runs between Harold Wood Station to Harold Hill and Gooshays Drive via Gallows Corner Tesco, took place between September 6 to October 17 last year.

It presented two different proposals: extend the route from its current last stop at Gooshays Drive to Dagnam Park Drive, or withdraw it.

After receiving 437 responses, Transport for London (TfL) has decided to extend the route to Dagnam Park Drive, serving Leamington Road and Petersfield Avenue.

However, the Sunday service will be withdrawn.

TfL’s director of public transport planning, Geoff Hobbs, said bus routes are “always” reviewed to make sure they “best reflect customer needs and make best use” of resources.

He added: “We have carefully considered the feedback on the 497 consultation, and are pleased that we are able to announce a route extension, which is supported by the majority of the respondents.

“On balance, our originally proposed extension to Dagnam Park Drive will benefit the most people, creating new connections with schools and amenities.”

The extension should take effect this summer.