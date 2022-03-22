News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Traffic & Travel

Decision made on changes to bus route serving Gallows Corner Tesco

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 10:59 AM March 22, 2022
TfL bus stock

TfL has decided to extend the bus route to Dagnam Park Drive, serving Leamington Road and Petersfield Avenue. - Credit: PA/Aaron Chown

A decision on changes to the 497 bus route have been published following a public consultation.  

A consultation on the route, which runs between Harold Wood Station to Harold Hill and Gooshays Drive via Gallows Corner Tesco, took place between September 6 to October 17 last year. 

It presented two different proposals: extend the route from its current last stop at Gooshays Drive to Dagnam Park Drive, or withdraw it. 

After receiving 437 responses, Transport for London (TfL) has decided to extend the route to Dagnam Park Drive, serving Leamington Road and Petersfield Avenue.  

However, the Sunday service will be withdrawn.   

TfL’s director of public transport planning, Geoff Hobbs, said bus routes are “always” reviewed to make sure they “best reflect customer needs and make best use” of resources.  

He added: “We have carefully considered the feedback on the 497 consultation, and are pleased that we are able to announce a route extension, which is supported by the majority of the respondents.  

“On balance, our originally proposed extension to Dagnam Park Drive will benefit the most people, creating new connections with schools and amenities.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 One dead, another critical after Romford A12 crash
  2. 2 ULEZ: Thousands sign petition opposing proposed expansion and to 'give people a say'
  3. 3 Revealed: Cause of car showroom fire which saw one man taken to hospital
  1. 4 Tyler Hurley: Police return to stabbing scene as murder accused remanded
  2. 5 'It was brutal': ITV's first Gladiators champion rows for 24 hours
  3. 6 Plans for 120 homes on former Harold Hill college campus edges closer with new application 
  4. 7 Top rated restaurants in Romford, according to TripAdvisor
  5. 8 Old Romford pub expected to be sold for over £3.4m at auction 
  6. 9 Vehicles damaged after fire breaks out at car showroom on New Road
  7. 10 Brick Lane Bagel Co opens branch in Gidea Park

The extension should take effect this summer.  

Harold Wood News
Harold Hill News

Don't Miss

Gidea Park couple Sebastian and Anna Zimoch convicted of modern slavery offences

London Live News

Guilty: Gidea Park couple ran brothels and escort website to exploit women

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Mawney Road

Plans to demolish 'ramshackle buildings' and build 23 flats refused

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Daniel Laskos

London Live News

Daniel Laskos: Court played CCTV of moment teen chased by aggressors

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Fifth-generation farmer Ray Chapman has lived on the farm for his whole life.

Farming

Evicted farming family prepare to leave land as last of machinery sold

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon