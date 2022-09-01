Transport for London confirmed earlier this year it plans on strengthening the Gallows Corner flyover - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

Transport for London (TfL) is to begin investigations into strengthening and refurbishing the Gallows Corner flyover with two months of overnight works.

Starting September 5, a programme of surveys on the foundations of the structure will be carried out from 9pm to 5am the following morning, Monday to Friday, until a date in early November.

Single lane closures will be in place on the A12, A127 and inner ring of the roundabout during working hours.

The announcement comes after TfL confirmed its intention to refurbish the flyover earlier this year.

David Rowe, TfL’s interim director of investment delivery planning, said a draft business case has since been submitted to the Department for Transport (DfT), which must be approved before funding is released for the work.

He added the refurbishment "will ensure that this is a reliable structure for many generations to come, whilst reducing the impact on roads in the area during construction compared to alternative options”.

Julia Lopez, MP for Hornchurch and Upminster, said she is “glad to see that TfL are making progress in their plans to refurbish the Gallows Corner flyover and ensure the smooth operation of this vital junction in the long term".