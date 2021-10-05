News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Flooding causes delays on A12

Michael Cox

Published: 7:52 AM October 5, 2021   
The Green Man Tunnel

The Green Man Tunnel is closed this morning (October 5) due to flooding - Credit: Google

Flooding is causing delays on the A12 in east London this morning (October 5).

Transport for London is warning of "serious" delays near the junction with Wansbeck Road in Hackney Wick following reports of flooding.

It says lane closures are in operation, with tailbacks from Bow underpass.

Green Man Tunnel in Wanstead is also shut due to floods and TfL has warned of "moderate" delays but says traffic is "flowing well" on diversion.

