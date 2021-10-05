Flooding causes delays on A12

Published: 7:52 AM October 5, 2021

The Green Man Tunnel is closed this morning (October 5) due to flooding - Credit: Google

Flooding is causing delays on the A12 in east London this morning (October 5).

Transport for London is warning of "serious" delays near the junction with Wansbeck Road in Hackney Wick following reports of flooding.

It says lane closures are in operation, with tailbacks from Bow underpass.

Green Man Tunnel in Wanstead is also shut due to floods and TfL has warned of "moderate" delays but says traffic is "flowing well" on diversion.