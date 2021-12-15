Tube drivers are planning to strike on the Central, Jubilee, Northern, Piccadilly and Victoria lines on Saturday - Credit: PA

Five London Underground tube lines – and Central and Victoria line Night Tube services – could be disrupted by a planned driver strike this weekend.

Transport for London (TfL) says planned by union RMT on Saturday - December 18 - could mean a “significantly reduced service” on the Central, Jubilee, Northern, Piccadilly and Victoria lines all day and night, if it goes ahead.

The strike would take place from 4.30am on Saturday for 24 hours, marking the fourth weekend of similar action by the union.

TfL is warning of “little or no service in places” and much busier services on the five unaffected Tube lines - Bakerloo, Circle, District, Hammersmith & City and Metropolitan - as a result.

Buses through central London and national rail services are also expected to be busier.

Night Tube services on the Central and Victoria lines are also expected to be “severely” affected by a planned walk-out on Friday - December 17 - which would mean overnight disruption on both nights.

The latest action follows an announcement that night services on the London Overground between Highbury & Islington and New Cross Gate will be restored at weekends from this Friday.

TfL says no strike action is planned to disrupt the return of that service.

Passengers who need to use TfL services this weekend are advised to check before they travel, allow more time for their journey, travel at quieter times and use buses to complete their journeys, where possible.

TfL says the action is being taken over changes to rotas “despite months of talks” with RMT.

It claims changes agreed with the other recognised transport union in May and introduced in August mean drivers are rostered to work up to four Night Tube weekends each year.

However, RMT has accused TfL of “ripping up an agreement” that protected the work-life balance of Tube drivers.

Last week, it emerged that TfL has proposed reducing Tube station staff numbers by up to 600 to cut costs through not filling current vacancies and not replacing workers when they depart.

The strike action this weekend affects Tube drivers only and TfL says stations will remain fully staffed.

Plain-clothed and uniformed British Transport Police officers will also be patrolling the network, it added.