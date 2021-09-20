Altered timetable means fewer fast trains between Romford and Liverpool Street
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
There will now be fewer fast services between Romford and London Liverpool Street after Greater Anglia reverted to its pre-pandemic timetable.
During the lockdowns and periods of pandemic restrictions, additional trains stopped at Romford to cover services normally operated by Transport for London (TfL).
This meant commuters frequently had the choice of a faster service.
A spokesperson confirmed: "Now those TfL services are operating again following recent timetable changes, there are more trains running from Romford, providing frequent services to/from London Liverpool Street, and we have reverted to our normal timetable."
This timetable sees only a small number of fast trains call at Romford en route from Southend/Colchester Town, to complement the schedule of slower TfL trains.
Commuters can check availability online.
