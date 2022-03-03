Here's where you can get the Tube in east London amid today's Underground strikes - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

Trains are running on Underground lines in east London this morning despite walk-outs by thousands of Tube workers across the capital.

A second 24-hour strike in three days is being staged today - Thursday, March 3 - following action on Tuesday which caused travel chaos.

While most Tube lines are currently suspended with no service, parts of the Central and District lines are running, according to Transport for London (TfL).

On the Central line, services are operating at a reduced frequency between Loughton and Liverpool Street and between Newbury Park and Liverpool Street via Hainault.

However, trains are not calling at Bethnal Green and South Woodford.

On the District line, trains are running between Upminster and West Ham at a reduced frequency.

The DLR is also operating but there is no service between Shadwell and Bank as a result of the strike action.

TfL Rail has not been affected, with good service reported on that line.

Members of the union RMT are taking the strike action in a dispute with TfL over jobs, pensions and conditions.

Note: The above service information was up-to-date at the time of publication. Visit https://tfl.gov.uk/tube-dlr-overground/status/ for the latest status updates.