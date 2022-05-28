Road and rail disruptions that could affect travel in and around Havering, Redbridge or Barking and Dagenham this weekend and next week - Credit: Archant

Will you be travelling around Havering, Redbridge or Barking and Dagenham this weekend or next week?

Here are some of the planned roadworks, closures and railway disruptions that could affect your journey, from today - Saturday, May 28 - until next Friday.

Road

Festival of cycling RideLondon will be affecting roads in Newham, Redbridge, Tower Hamlets, Hackney and Camden this Sunday.

For a full list of all roads affected, visit this link.

Havering

The council will be working on these streets across the following dates:

Grenfell Avenue: 8am on May 30 until 5pm on June 1

Clarence Avenue: 8am on May 30 until 4pm on June 1

Cranham Gardens: 8am on May 31 until 4pm on June 6

Airfield Way: 9.30am on June 1 until 3pm on June 7

Essex and Suffolk Water will be working on Western Road and Oldchurch Road between May 30-June 1.

BT will be working on the Western Road on the latter date.

There will be a closure on Lawrence Road from May 30 until June 10 due to Cadent gas works taking place.

Redbridge

Essex and Suffolk Water will be working on Selwyn Avenue from May 31 until June 6, and on Grove Road between May 30-31.

There will be a closure on Clements Road from May 30 until June 1.

Thames Water works which began on The Broadway today - May 28 - will continue until 5pm on Wednesday (June 1).

The water company will also be working on Merrivale Avenue from May 30 until June 17.

Barking and Dagenham

Thames Water will be working on School Road from 8am today - May 28 - until 5pm on June 5.

There will be multi-way signals in place on Gale Street from May 30 until June 15.

Openreach will be working on Ripple Road between May 30-June 1.

The council will be working on Clockhouse Avenue and Broadway from 11am on June 2 until 11pm on June 5.

They will also be working on The Shaftesburys from today - May 28 - until Wednesday (June 1).

Rail

c2c

Rainham line services will not run tomorrow - May 29 - due to Network Rail undertaking overhead line work between Barking and Grays.

Rail replacement buses will run between Upminster and Grays via Rainham.

Passengers travelling to/from Dagenham Dock may use TfL bus routes EL2 or 287.

Basildon line services will start from/terminate at London Liverpool Street tomorrow due to Network Rail undertaking engineering work between Barking and Liverpool Street.

Check the c2c website for details on the enhanced service operating during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee bank holiday.

TfL

There will be no service between Gospel Oak and Barking today and tomorrow - May 28/29 - with replacement buses in operation.

Planned strikes continue on the Night Tube, with delays to such Central line services expected until June 19.