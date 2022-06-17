Here are some roadworks to avoid in your area over the coming week - Credit: Transport for London

Will you be travelling around Havering, Redbridge or Barking and Dagenham area this weekend or during next week?

Here are some of the planned roadworks, closures and railway disruptions that could affect your journey, from tomorrow - Saturday, June 18 - until next Friday.

Road

Havering

The council will be working on the following streets across these dates:

Melville Road: 8am-5pm on June 20

South Street: 8pm on June 20 until 6am on June 21

Grenfell Avenue: 8am on June 21 until 5pm on June 22

Front Lane: 9.30am on June 22 until 3pm on June 24

Elm Park Avenue: 9.30am on June 24 until 3pm on June 28

Essex and Suffolk Water will be working on Ardleigh Green Road from June 21 until July 4.

The water company will also be working on Sowrey Avenue and Ashton Road between June 22-24.

Redbridge

There will be a lane closure on Woodford Avenue between June-26 due to works being done by Thames Water.

T-Mobile will be working on Tomswood Hill between June 24-26.

Cadent will be undertaking gas works on Ley Street between June 20-22, meaning there will be multi-way signals in place during this period.

Barking and Dagenham

Openreach will be working on Fanshawe Avenue between June 20-23.

UK Power Networks will be working on Long Reach Road and Creek Road between June 22-24.

There will also be traffic control measures in place on Tenterden Road across these dates due to works being undertaken by Essex and Suffolk Water.

Vodafone will be working on Parsloes Avenue between June 21-23.

Rail

Trains

There will be significant rail strikes on June 21, 23 and 25 - full details are available by visiting this link.

While there are no strikes on June 22 and 24, services will start later as a result of industrial action on the previous day.

TfL

Planned strikes on the Night Tube - originally intended to last until June 19 - will continue until June 26.

As a result, there may be disruption to such services on the Central, Victoria and Jubilee lines.

On Saturday and Sunday - June 18 and 19 - there will be no Overground service between Gospel Oak and Barking.

Replacement buses will operate between Gospel Oak and Seven Sisters, and between Walthamstow Central and Barking.

On Sunday - June 19 - there will be a reduced frequency of four trains per hour between Liverpool Street and Shenfield on the Elizabeth Line.