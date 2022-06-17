Travel bulletin: Havering, Redbridge, Barking and Dagenham
- Credit: Transport for London
Will you be travelling around Havering, Redbridge or Barking and Dagenham area this weekend or during next week?
Here are some of the planned roadworks, closures and railway disruptions that could affect your journey, from tomorrow - Saturday, June 18 - until next Friday.
Road
Havering
The council will be working on the following streets across these dates:
- Melville Road: 8am-5pm on June 20
- South Street: 8pm on June 20 until 6am on June 21
- Grenfell Avenue: 8am on June 21 until 5pm on June 22
- Front Lane: 9.30am on June 22 until 3pm on June 24
- Elm Park Avenue: 9.30am on June 24 until 3pm on June 28
Essex and Suffolk Water will be working on Ardleigh Green Road from June 21 until July 4.
Most Read
- 1 Proposals to create new Gypsy and Traveller pitches on Upminster farm
- 2 Property spotlight: The Gidea Park road where houses prices are up 13pc
- 3 Most wanted: 8 people sought in connection with 12 robberies across London
- 4 Hustle House: Couple-owned Romford gym attracts celebrity clients
- 5 New day centre and supported living services may come to Upminster
- 6 Six best breakfasts in Havering and Brentwood, according to Tripadvisor
- 7 Havering Council reveals full line-up of its new HRA/Labour administration
- 8 Bid to demolish part of Upminster stable to build three-bed home
- 9 ‘Super clinics’ enable BHRUT to cut list of patients waiting more than two years for treatment
- 10 Met Police extends bail for Conservative MP arrested on suspicion of rape
The water company will also be working on Sowrey Avenue and Ashton Road between June 22-24.
Redbridge
There will be a lane closure on Woodford Avenue between June-26 due to works being done by Thames Water.
T-Mobile will be working on Tomswood Hill between June 24-26.
Cadent will be undertaking gas works on Ley Street between June 20-22, meaning there will be multi-way signals in place during this period.
Barking and Dagenham
Openreach will be working on Fanshawe Avenue between June 20-23.
UK Power Networks will be working on Long Reach Road and Creek Road between June 22-24.
There will also be traffic control measures in place on Tenterden Road across these dates due to works being undertaken by Essex and Suffolk Water.
Vodafone will be working on Parsloes Avenue between June 21-23.
Rail
Trains
There will be significant rail strikes on June 21, 23 and 25 - full details are available by visiting this link.
While there are no strikes on June 22 and 24, services will start later as a result of industrial action on the previous day.
TfL
Planned strikes on the Night Tube - originally intended to last until June 19 - will continue until June 26.
As a result, there may be disruption to such services on the Central, Victoria and Jubilee lines.
On Saturday and Sunday - June 18 and 19 - there will be no Overground service between Gospel Oak and Barking.
Replacement buses will operate between Gospel Oak and Seven Sisters, and between Walthamstow Central and Barking.
On Sunday - June 19 - there will be a reduced frequency of four trains per hour between Liverpool Street and Shenfield on the Elizabeth Line.